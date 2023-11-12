The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Titans

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Titans allow (20).

The Buccaneers collect 35.3 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Titans give up per outing (337.8).

This season, Tampa Bay rushes for 36.5 fewer yards per game (78.3) than Tennessee allows per contest (114.8).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Buccaneers Home Performance

The Buccaneers score 14.3 points per game in home games (5.5 less than their overall average), and give up 19.5 at home (1.4 less than overall).

The Buccaneers accumulate 297.8 yards per game at home (4.7 less than their overall average), and concede 372.3 at home (same as overall).

At home, Tampa Bay racks up 227.8 passing yards per game and gives up 256.3. That's more than it gains overall (224.3), and less than it allows (279.4).

The Buccaneers' average yards rushing at home (70) is lower than their overall average (78.3). But their average yards conceded at home (116) is higher than overall (92.9).

The Buccaneers convert 42.9% of third downs in home games (4.4% higher than their overall average), and concede 55.2% at home (seven% higher than overall).

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Atlanta L 16-13 FOX 10/26/2023 at Buffalo L 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Houston L 39-37 CBS 11/12/2023 Tennessee - CBS 11/19/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 11/26/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 12/3/2023 Carolina - CBS

