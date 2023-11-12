For their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) have 12 players on the injury report.

The Buccaneers enter the matchup after losing 39-37 to the Houston Texans in their last game on November 5.

The Titans' most recent game ended in a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Deven Thompkins WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Luke Goedeke OG Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Matt Feiler OL Knee Doubtful
Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable
Jamel Dean CB Concussion Questionable
Vita Vea DL Groin Limited Participation In Practice
Lavonte David LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Logan Hall DL Groin Questionable
Mike Evans WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Hayes DB Concussion Out
Trey Palmer WR Neck Questionable
Calijah Kancey DL Quad Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Questionable
Treylon Burks WR Concussion Out
Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Out
Mike Brown S Ankle Out
Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Azeez Al-Shaair LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Out
Jack Gibbens LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Luke Gifford LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice
Will Levis QB Foot Full Participation In Practice
Chris Hubbard OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Anthony Kendall CB Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info

Buccaneers Season Insights

  • With 372.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Buccaneers have had to lean on their 21st-ranked offense (302.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
  • The Buccaneers are putting up 19.8 points per game offensively this season (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 20.9 points per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (279.4 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have played better offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by averaging 224.3 passing yards per game.
  • While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks ninth with 92.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking third-worst (78.3 rushing yards per game).
  • With 15 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against seven turnovers committed (fourth in NFL), the Buccaneers' +8 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Titans (+120)
  • Total: 39 points

