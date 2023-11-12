Buccaneers vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 10
For their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) have 12 players on the injury report.
The Buccaneers enter the matchup after losing 39-37 to the Houston Texans in their last game on November 5.
The Titans' most recent game ended in a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Luke Goedeke
|OG
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Matt Feiler
|OL
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|DL
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lavonte David
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Mike Evans
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Hayes
|DB
|Concussion
|Out
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Quad
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Mike Brown
|S
|Ankle
|Out
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Thumb
|Out
|Jack Gibbens
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Levis
|QB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Hubbard
|OL
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Buccaneers Season Insights
- With 372.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Buccaneers have had to lean on their 21st-ranked offense (302.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Buccaneers are putting up 19.8 points per game offensively this season (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 20.9 points per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (279.4 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have played better offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by averaging 224.3 passing yards per game.
- While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks ninth with 92.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking third-worst (78.3 rushing yards per game).
- With 15 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against seven turnovers committed (fourth in NFL), the Buccaneers' +8 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.
Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 39 points
