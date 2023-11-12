For their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) have 12 players on the injury report.

The Buccaneers enter the matchup after losing 39-37 to the Houston Texans in their last game on November 5.

The Titans' most recent game ended in a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deven Thompkins WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Luke Goedeke OG Foot Limited Participation In Practice Matt Feiler OL Knee Doubtful Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Jamel Dean CB Concussion Questionable Vita Vea DL Groin Limited Participation In Practice Lavonte David LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Hall DL Groin Questionable Mike Evans WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Hayes DB Concussion Out Trey Palmer WR Neck Questionable Calijah Kancey DL Quad Questionable

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Questionable Treylon Burks WR Concussion Out Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Out Mike Brown S Ankle Out Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Azeez Al-Shaair LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Out Jack Gibbens LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Will Levis QB Foot Full Participation In Practice Chris Hubbard OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Kendall CB Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers Season Insights

With 372.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Buccaneers have had to lean on their 21st-ranked offense (302.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Buccaneers are putting up 19.8 points per game offensively this season (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 20.9 points per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (279.4 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have played better offensively, ranking 15th in the NFL by averaging 224.3 passing yards per game.

While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks ninth with 92.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking third-worst (78.3 rushing yards per game).

With 15 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against seven turnovers committed (fourth in NFL), the Buccaneers' +8 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3)

Buccaneers (-3) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Titans (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 39 points

