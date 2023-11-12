According to our computer model, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 12 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

On offense, the Buccaneers rank 21st in the NFL with 19.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in points allowed (372.3 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, the Titans are putting up 302 total yards per game (23rd-ranked). They rank 20th in the NFL defensively (337.8 total yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Titans vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Buccaneers by 2) Toss Up (39.5) Buccaneers 21, Titans 19

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Tampa Bay is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this season, just two Tampa Bay games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 39.5, 2.3 points fewer than the average total in Buccaneers games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year, the Titans have an ATS record of 4-3.

This season, games featuring Tennessee have hit the over just twice.

The average total points scored in Titans games this year (39.5) is 1.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 19.8 20.9 14.3 19.5 25.3 22.3 Tennessee 18.5 20 24.5 18.5 12.5 21.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.