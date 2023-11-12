Tampa Bay (3-5) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Tennessee on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 39 in the outing.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Buccaneers have led two times, have trailed five times, and have been tied one time.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have been winning two times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Titans have won the second quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times in eight games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in six games.

On offense, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' eight games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

Buccaneers vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in three games (0-3), and have been tied after the first half in two games (1-1) in 2023.

The Titans have had the lead four times (2-2 in those games) and have been behind four times (1-3) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 11.1 points on average in the second half.

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in five games (1-4).

