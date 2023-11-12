Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 10?
Will Baker Mayfield find his way into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans play in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield has 122 yards on 35 carries (15.3 ypg) this season.
- Mayfield does not have a rushing touchdown in eight games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
