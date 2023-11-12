Will Baker Mayfield find his way into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans play in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayfield has 122 yards on 35 carries (15.3 ypg) this season.

Mayfield does not have a rushing touchdown in eight games.

Baker Mayfield Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0 Week 9 @Texans 21 30 265 2 0 4 4 0

