Baker Mayfield will be facing the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mayfield has compiled 1,865 passing yards (233.1 per game) for Tampa Bay, completing 64.9% of his throws with 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions on the season. Also, Mayfield has scampered for 122 rushing yards (15.3 per game) on 35 carries.

Mayfield vs. the Titans

Mayfield vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

Mayfield will square off against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans concede 223 passing yards per game.

The Titans have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (one per game).

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 242.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has gone over his passing yards total five times this season (62.5%).

The Buccaneers have passed 57.9% of the time and run 42.1% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield is No. 21 in the NFL averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (1,865 total yards passing).

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in seven of eight games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (80.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Mayfield has passed 37 times out of his 276 total attempts while in the red zone (57.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his eight opportunities this season (62.5%).

Mayfield has no rushing touchdowns in eight games this season.

He has three red zone carries for 11.1% of the team share (his team runs on 42.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-30 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 25-for-42 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-42 / 275 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-37 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-32 / 246 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

