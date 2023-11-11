Yealimi Noh will play at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Noh at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards

Yealimi Noh Insights

Noh has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has finished with a top-10 score three times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Noh has finished in the top 10 once in her past five appearances.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Noh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Noh will try to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 45 -1 277 0 8 0 1 $111,882

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Noh last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,353 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 184 yards shorter than the average course Noh has played in the past year (6,537).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA placed her in the 55th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Noh shot better than 58% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Noh fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Noh recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.7).

Noh had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that most recent outing, Noh posted a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Noh finished The Ascendant LPGA outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Noh finished without one.

