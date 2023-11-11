The field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will feature Xiaowen Yin. She and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $3,250,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,353-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Yin at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Yin Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Xiaowen Yin Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Yin has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Yin has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Yin has finished in the top 10 once.

Yin has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 38 -5 274 0 9 0 1 $119,145

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 183 yards shorter than the average course Yin has played in the past year (6,536).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 48th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Yin shot better than just 9% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Yin carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yin carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Yin's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the field average (6.5).

In that last outing, Yin's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Yin finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, worse than the field average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yin underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

