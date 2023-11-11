Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In a Saturday college basketball slate that features a lot of competitive matchups, the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Marquette Golden Eagles is a game to catch.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Al McGuire Center
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette
- TV: FloHoops
