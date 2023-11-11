The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) and the UCF Knights (4-5) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

UCF has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Knights have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

