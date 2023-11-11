The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Oklahoma State is averaging 30.7 points per game on offense this year (47th in the FBS), and is allowing 24.3 points per game (57th) on defense. With 32.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UCF ranks 32nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 101st, surrendering 29.4 points per contest.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

UCF Oklahoma State 483.7 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.7 (39th) 414.6 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.4 (99th) 227.1 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (37th) 256.6 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.6 (47th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has compiled 1,273 yards (141.4 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 257 yards with four touchdowns.

RJ Harvey's team-high 876 rushing yards have come on 146 carries, with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team with 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 496 yards (on 71 carries) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 678 (75.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has 28 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 607 yards (67.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,914 yards (212.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has racked up 1,224 yards on 174 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner. He's also caught 22 passes for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 155 yards on 36 carries, scoring one time.

Rashod Owens' 445 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 37 receptions and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has put up a 406-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes on 65 targets.

Jaden Bray has been the target of 43 passes and compiled 26 receptions for 344 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

