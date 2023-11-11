Today's Super Lig schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is Kayserispor taking on Kasimpasa Istanbul.

You will find information on live coverage of today's Super Lig action right here.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs Kayserispor

Kayserispor journeys to play Kasimpasa Istanbul at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+130)

Kasimpasa Istanbul (+130) Underdog: Kayserispor (+205)

Kayserispor (+205) Draw: (+250)

Watch Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor makes the trip to play Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul at Vefa Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+115)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+115) Underdog: Sivasspor (+235)

Sivasspor (+235) Draw: (+240)

Watch Alanyaspor vs Gaziantep FK

Gaziantep FK makes the trip to match up with Alanyaspor at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Alanya.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Alanyaspor (+125)

Alanyaspor (+125) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+220)

Gaziantep FK (+220) Draw: (+245)

Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray is on the road to play Hatayspor Antakya at Mersin Stadium in Mersin.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Galatasaray (-255)

Galatasaray (-255) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+600)

Hatayspor Antakya (+600) Draw: (+425)

