Held from November 9-11, Su-Hyun Oh is set to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Looking to wager on Oh at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Oh Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Su-Hyun Oh Insights

Oh has finished better than par three times and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Oh has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 13 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Oh's average finish has been 65th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 45 E 262 0 6 0 1 $74,955

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Oh played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The average course Oh has played in the past year has been 142 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Oh's Last Time Out

Oh was relatively mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.31 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which placed her in the 10th percentile among all competitors.

Oh was better than only 31% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Oh shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Oh carded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.7).

Oh's two birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the field average (3.5).

In that last competition, Oh's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Oh finished The Ascendant LPGA outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Oh underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

