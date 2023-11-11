For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • Stamkos has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Stamkos has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:35 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:32 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:22 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:06 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

