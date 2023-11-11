The Valparaiso Beacons (2-7) and the Stetson Hatters (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brown Field in a battle of Pioneer League opponents.

Valparaiso sports the 11th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (275.2 yards allowed per game), but ranks 10th-worst on offense (260 yards per game). With 345.2 total yards per game on offense, Stetson ranks 74th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 78th, allowing 369.8 total yards per game.

Stetson vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Stetson vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

Stetson Valparaiso 345.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (118th) 369.8 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.2 (13th) 105.4 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.9 (122nd) 239.8 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.1 (94th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has racked up 1,357 yards (150.8 ypg) while completing 55.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has run for 326 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Devon Brewer has totaled 296 yards on 95 carries with five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 547 (60.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has four touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has caught 21 passes and compiled 308 receiving yards (34.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has racked up 298 reciving yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has compiled 739 yards (82.1 ypg) on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 324 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Baret Labus has piled up 128 yards on 35 carries.

Solomon Davis' team-high 557 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 33 targets) with five touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 282 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chris Gundy's 10 grabs have turned into 171 yards and one touchdown.

