The Valparaiso Beacons should win their matchup against the Stetson Hatters at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Stetson vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Valparaiso (-7.3) 52.9 Valparaiso 30, Stetson 23

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters went 5-3-0 ATS last year.

Hatters games went over the point total four out of eight times last year.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Beacons games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Hatters vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 18 26.3 22 20.5 14.8 31 Stetson 24 37.3 27.4 37.6 19.8 37

