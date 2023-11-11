How to Watch Stetson vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (0-1) hit the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on MW Network.
Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: MW Network
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
- Stetson went 15-5 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.
- The Hatters scored 6.8 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Rebels allowed (70.0).
- Stetson went 14-4 last season when it scored more than 70.0 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12.0 more than it averaged away (71.9).
- The Hatters gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer trifectas away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) too.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 109-54
|Edmunds Center
|11/11/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Ocean Center
