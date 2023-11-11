The UNLV Rebels (0-1) hit the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on MW Network.

Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: MW Network

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
  • Stetson went 15-5 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.
  • The Hatters scored 6.8 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Rebels allowed (70.0).
  • Stetson went 14-4 last season when it scored more than 70.0 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12.0 more than it averaged away (71.9).
  • The Hatters gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer trifectas away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) too.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trinity Baptist W 109-54 Edmunds Center
11/11/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
11/20/2023 Milwaukee - Ocean Center

