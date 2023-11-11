The UNLV Rebels (0-1) hit the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stetson vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.

Stetson went 15-5 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 109th.

The Hatters scored 6.8 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Rebels allowed (70.0).

Stetson went 14-4 last season when it scored more than 70.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12.0 more than it averaged away (71.9).

The Hatters gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Stetson made fewer trifectas away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule