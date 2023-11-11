The field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will feature Stephanie Meadow. She and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $3,250,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,353-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Meadow at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Meadow Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Stephanie Meadow Insights

Meadow has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day bogey-free four times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Meadow has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Meadow has finished in the top 20 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Meadow has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Meadow will try to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -4 278 0 14 1 2 $651,226

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Meadow finished 37th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Courses that Meadow has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,548 yards, 195 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Meadow's Last Time Out

Meadow was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 51st percentile of the field.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 25th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.92).

Meadow was better than just 3% of the field at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Meadow fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Meadow carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Meadow's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the field average (7.8).

At that last competition, Meadow posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Meadow ended the TOTO Japan Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 8.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Meadow had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

