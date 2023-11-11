Sophia Schubert is set for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club (par-70) in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11. The purse is $3,250,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Schubert at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Schubert Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sophia Schubert Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Schubert has scored under par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schubert has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Schubert has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 53 +1 263 0 6 0 0 $88,041

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Schubert last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 48th.

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Schubert has played in the past year (6,541 yards) is 188 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Schubert's Last Time Out

Schubert shot below average on the 10 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 11th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

Schubert was better than only 31% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Schubert carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Schubert had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.7).

Schubert's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent competition, Schubert's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Schubert finished The Ascendant LPGA underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Schubert recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.