Rachel Kuehn is in the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to wager on Kuehn at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Kuehn Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Rachel Kuehn Insights

Over her last six rounds, Kuehn has finished better than par once, while also posting one round with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last six rounds, Kuehn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past three tournaments.

Kuehn has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past three tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The courses that Kuehn has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,542 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Kuehn's Last Time Out

Kuehn finished in the first percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.90 strokes.

She averaged 4.44 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which landed her in the eighth percentile of the field.

Kuehn was better than just 4% of the field at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.81.

Kuehn did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kuehn carded eight bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Kuehn failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 18 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship. The tournament average was 4.2.

In that last competition, Kuehn posted a bogey or worse on seven of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Kuehn finished the Amundi Evian Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kuehn had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.