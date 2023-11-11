The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11 will feature Pavarisa Yoktuan as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on offer.

Yoktuan is currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards
Yoktuan Odds to Win: +15000

Pavarisa Yoktuan Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Yoktuan has finished below par on 13 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Yoktuan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Yoktuan has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Yoktuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 37 -2 284 0 11 1 1 $232,590

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Yoktuan will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,537 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Yoktuan's Last Time Out

Yoktuan was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was strong enough to land her in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yoktuan shot better than 74% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Yoktuan shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the field averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yoktuan carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Yoktuan's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average (6.5).

In that most recent competition, Yoktuan's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Yoktuan ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Yoktuan had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

