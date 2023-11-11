The field for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida features Pauline Roussin-Bouchard. The par-70 course spans 6,353 yards and the purse is $3,250,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Roussin-Bouchard at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Roussin-Bouchard Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Roussin-Bouchard has shot under par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Roussin-Bouchard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five events, Roussin-Bouchard has had an average finish of 52nd.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Roussin-Bouchard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 45 -1 269 0 9 0 1 $134,079

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Roussin-Bouchard last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 17th.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,353 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The courses that Roussin-Bouchard has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,538 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Roussin-Bouchard's Last Time Out

Roussin-Bouchard was in the 77th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at The Ascendant LPGA, which was strong enough to place her in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the eight par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Roussin-Bouchard was better than just 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.63 strokes).

Roussin-Bouchard carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Roussin-Bouchard had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.7).

Roussin-Bouchard's three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last competition, Roussin-Bouchard had a bogey or worse on four of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Roussin-Bouchard finished The Ascendant LPGA underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Roussin-Bouchard underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

