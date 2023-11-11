The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11 will feature Paula Reto in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Reto at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Reto Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Paula Reto Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Reto has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Reto has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five appearances, Reto's average finish has been 54th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Reto has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 51 E 281 0 12 0 1 $179,023

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Reto did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course Reto has played in the past year (6,557 yards) is 204 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Reto's Last Time Out

Reto was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which landed her in the third percentile of the field.

Reto shot better than 39% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Reto shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Reto had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Reto carded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

At that most recent competition, Reto's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Reto finished the TOTO Japan Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (8.4) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Reto recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.