Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Orange County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potter's House Christian Academy at West Oaks Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
