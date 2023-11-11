The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nicholas Paul light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

Paul has scored in five of 14 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He has a 24.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:52 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:36 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:49 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

