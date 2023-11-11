From November 9-11, Nanna Madsen will hit the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Madsen at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Madsen Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nanna Madsen Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Madsen has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Madsen has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Madsen's average finish has been 57th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five appearances, Madsen has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Madsen has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -3 281 0 16 1 1 $489,535

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Madsen did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,353-yard length for this tournament.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Madsen has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,559 yards, 206 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Madsen's Last Time Out

Madsen finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of par.

Her 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 62nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.92).

Madsen was better than just 27% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Madsen fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Madsen had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Madsen's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were more than the tournament average (7.8).

At that last tournament, Madsen's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Madsen finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on eight of 16 par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Madsen fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

