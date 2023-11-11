Na Rin An will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards An Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Na Rin An Insights

An has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She hasn't finished any of her last 17 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 17 rounds, An has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, An has had an average finish of 48th.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, An has posted a score better than average in one of them.

An has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 36 -4 279 0 16 1 1 $437,411

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course An has played in the past year (6,582 yards) is 229 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

An's Last Time Out

An was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 79th percentile on par 4s at the TOTO Japan Classic, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

An shot better than only 3% of the golfers at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

An recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, An had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

An's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were more than the field average (7.8).

In that last outing, An had a bogey or worse on one of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

An finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, An had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

