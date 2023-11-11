Muni He will compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on He at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards He Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Muni He Insights

He has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

He has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

He has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five events.

In her past five events, He has posted a score better than average in one of them.

He will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 33 -5 261 0 7 0 1 $106,098

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time He played this event was in 2022, and she finished 22nd.

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course He has played in the past year has been 142 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

He's Last Time Out

He was in the 39th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which placed her in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

He was better than 59% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

He carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the field averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, He carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

He's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average of 6.5.

At that last outing, He had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

He finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, He fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

