The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club will have Moriya Jutanugarn as part of the field in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11, up against the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Jutanugarn Odds to Win: +20000

Moriya Jutanugarn Insights

Jutanugarn has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Jutanugarn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Jutanugarn has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

Jutanugarn has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Jutanugarn has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 39 -3 280 0 18 0 1 $382,641

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Jutanugarn finished 66th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,353 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Courses that Jutanugarn has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,587 yards, 234 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 53rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.99).

Jutanugarn shot better than only 8% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Jutanugarn fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the tournament average was 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Jutanugarn had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Jutanugarn's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Jutanugarn's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Jutanugarn finished the Maybank Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Jutanugarn underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

