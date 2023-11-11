Mina Harigae will compete from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to wager on Harigae at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Mina Harigae Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Harigae has finished below par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Harigae has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five events, Harigae's average finish has been 33rd.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Harigae has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -3 284 0 11 0 0 $300,734

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 203 yards shorter than the average course Harigae has played in the past year (6,556).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Harigae's Last Time Out

Harigae was in the 51st percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Harigae was better than just 20% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Harigae carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other participants averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Harigae recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Harigae's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average (6.5).

At that most recent tournament, Harigae's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Harigae finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Harigae underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

