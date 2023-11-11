The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC battle.

Florida State has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank ninth-best in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (17.0 points allowed per game). Miami (FL) ranks 32nd in the FBS with 437.9 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 19th-best by giving up just 311.4 total yards per game.

Below in this article, we give you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ABC.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Florida State 437.9 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.2 (22nd) 311.4 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.7 (31st) 176.6 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.4 (58th) 261.3 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (19th) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (3rd) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has recored 2,057 passing yards, or 228.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.7% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run for 469 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Donald Chaney Jr. has piled up 379 yards (on 75 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has totaled 60 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 683 (75.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 79 times and has four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 41 passes and compiled 554 receiving yards (61.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Colbie Young has racked up 470 reciving yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has recorded 2,459 yards (273.2 ypg) on 187-of-289 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 190 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 671 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 283 yards (31.4 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 17 grabs for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 538 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 61 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 365 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

