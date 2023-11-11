The Orlando Magic (4-4) and the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) are slated to meet on Saturday at Amway Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Cole Anthony and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

BSFL, BSWI

Magic's Last Game

The Magic lost their most recent game to the Hawks, 120-119, on Thursday. Jalen Suggs was their high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Suggs 21 2 1 6 0 4 Paolo Banchero 17 8 4 1 0 1 Moritz Wagner 13 7 0 0 0 2

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Anthony puts up 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paolo Banchero's numbers for the season are 13 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz's numbers for the season are 9 points, 4 assists and 3 boards per game.

