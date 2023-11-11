Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Franz Wagner and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Wagner's 21.0 points per game are 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.

Wagner's assist average -- 2.5 -- is the same as Saturday's over/under.

Wagner averages 3.0 made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Get Wagner gear at Fanatics!

Cole Anthony Props

PTS 3PM 13.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Cole Anthony's 19.0 points per game average is 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Anthony has made 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 0.5 (Over: -263)

The 19.5-point prop bet set for Paolo Banchero on Saturday is 6.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

Saturday's assists prop bet for Banchero (4.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He 0.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Antetokounmpo's 24.5 points per game average is 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 3.0 per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.