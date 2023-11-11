The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0), on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amway Center, go up against the Orlando Magic (2-0). The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSWI

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero recorded 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists last year.

Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Markelle Fultz's stats last season included 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He sank 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Cole Anthony put up 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the field.

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 made treys (second in league).

Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley posted 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 39.6% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Magic vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Bucks 111.4 Points Avg. 116.9 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 47.0% Field Goal % 47.3% 34.6% Three Point % 36.8%

