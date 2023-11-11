The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Lightning are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Hurricanes fell to the Florida Panthers 5-2 in their last outing.

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-2-3. They have scored 40 goals, while their opponents have scored 32. They have gone on the power play 35 times during that span, and have capitalized with 13 goals (37.1% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 6-4-4 record overall, with a -4-4 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Tampa Bay has six points (1-0-4) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 11 games (6-2-3, 15 points).

In the six games when Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered seven points after finishing 3-2-1.

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Lightning finished 1-2-4 in those matchups (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.79 Goals Scored 3.29 14th 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 17th 30.6 Shots 34.4 3rd 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 26.4 2nd 3rd 33.33% Power Play % 25% 8th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

