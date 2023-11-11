The Tampa Bay Lightning's (6-4-4) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Saturday, November 11 game against the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.

They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in scoring (46 goals, 3.3 per game).

Carolina has conceded 49 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -3, they are 18th in the league.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6.5

