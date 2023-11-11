Lauren Stephenson is set to play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Stephenson at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Stephenson Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lauren Stephenson Insights

Stephenson has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has registered a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Stephenson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five appearances, Stephenson's average finish has been 40th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

In her past five appearances, Stephenson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 +1 268 0 11 0 0 $138,895

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Stephenson finished 26th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 165 yards shorter than the average course Stephenson has played in the past year (6,518).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Stephenson's Last Time Out

Stephenson was in the 77th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA placed her in the 50th percentile.

Stephenson shot better than just 13% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Stephenson recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Stephenson had four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.7).

Stephenson recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that most recent competition, Stephenson's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Stephenson ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Stephenson underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

