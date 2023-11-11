The field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will feature Lauren Hartlage. She and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $3,250,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,353-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Hartlage at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Hartlage Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lauren Hartlage Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Hartlage has finished under par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 16 rounds.

Hartlage has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five events, Hartlage has had an average finish of 50th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Hartlage has had an average finish of 50th in her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 44 -1 278 0 9 0 1 $120,698

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Hartlage missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Hartlage has played in the past year (6,524 yards) is 171 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Hartlage's Last Time Out

Hartlage was in the 11th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which landed her in the 58th percentile of the field.

Hartlage was better than only 30% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Hartlage recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, worse than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Hartlage had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Hartlage carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

At that last competition, Hartlage had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Hartlage finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Hartlage had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.