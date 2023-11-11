Jimmy Butler plus his Miami Heat teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 108-102 win over the Grizzlies, Butler tallied 15 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-125)

Over 24.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Looking to bet on one or more of Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds per game last year, 19th in the NBA in that category.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.

Giving up 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hawks were eighth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jimmy Butler vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 33 26 10 9 0 0 0 3/4/2023 34 15 11 7 1 0 2 1/16/2023 34 34 3 3 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.