Jaravee Boonchant is part of the field from November 9-11 in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking on a par-70, 6,353-yard course.

Looking to wager on Boonchant at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Boonchant Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jaravee Boonchant Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Boonchant has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 17 rounds.

Boonchant has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past five tournaments, Boonchant's average finish has been 43rd.

In her past five events, Boonchant has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Boonchant has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 39 -2 279 0 12 0 2 $237,751

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pelican Golf Club will play at 6,353 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Boonchant has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,539 yards, 186 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Boonchant's Last Time Out

Boonchant was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Boonchant was better than 59% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Boonchant fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other participants averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Boonchant had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Boonchant carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

In that last competition, Boonchant's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Boonchant ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Boonchant finished without one.

