Lightning vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers, while the Lightning were beaten by the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 in their last outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Lightning have put up a 5-2-3 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 40 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in 13 goals (37.1% conversion rate).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Lightning
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a 6-4-4 record this season and are -4-4 in games that have gone to overtime.
- Tampa Bay has earned six points (1-0-4) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 11 games, earning 15 points from those contests.
- Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in six games this season and has registered seven points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 5-2-0 (10 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned six points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|14th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|3.79
|4th
|24th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.57
|26th
|3rd
|34.4
|Shots
|30.6
|17th
|1st
|26.4
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|28th
|8th
|25%
|Power Play %
|33.33%
|3rd
|19th
|76.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.36%
|6th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.