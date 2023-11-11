Jimmy Butler, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - November 11
The Atlanta Hawks (5-3) match up against the Miami Heat (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Trae Young of the Hawks and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat defeated the Grizzlies on Wednesday, 108-102. Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed one assist and 11 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|30
|11
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|17
|11
|9
|1
|0
|4
|Jimmy Butler
|15
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
Heat vs Hawks Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro provides the Heat 22 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Butler gives 16.5 points, 9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- The Heat get 11 points per game from Kevin Love, plus 9.5 boards and 2 assists.
- Duncan Robinson provides the Heat 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
