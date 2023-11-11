The Atlanta Hawks (5-3) match up against the Miami Heat (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Trae Young of the Hawks and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN

In their most recent game, the Heat defeated the Grizzlies on Wednesday, 108-102. Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed one assist and 11 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 30 11 1 1 3 0 Kyle Lowry 17 11 9 1 0 4 Jimmy Butler 15 3 2 2 0 2

Tyler Herro provides the Heat 22 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Butler gives 16.5 points, 9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Heat get 11 points per game from Kevin Love, plus 9.5 boards and 2 assists.

Duncan Robinson provides the Heat 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

