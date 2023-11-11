Trae Young is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat square off at State Farm Arena on Saturday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Get Herro gear at Fanatics!

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jimmy Butler has scored 16.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 9.0 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of nine is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 3.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Butler has hit zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -161) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Saturday's points prop for Kyle Lowry is 9.5. That is 4.2 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Lowry has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Saturday's over/under for Young is 24.5 points. That is 3.2 more than his season average of 21.3.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (9.5).

Young has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 19.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 1.8 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Saturday's prop bet.

He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.