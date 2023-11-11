The Miami Heat (4-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) on November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

The Heat are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fifth.

The Heat's 107.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 109.3 points per game, compared to 105.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 108 points per game at home, and 112.3 on the road.

At home Miami is allowing 108 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than it is away (112.3).

The Heat pick up three more assists per game at home (27.3) than away (24.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries