Heat vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (4-4) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-4.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in three of eight outings.
- The average total for Miami's games this season is 217.6 points, 10.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Miami is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in three games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- Miami has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat vs Hawks Additional Info
|Hawks vs Heat Injury Report
|Hawks vs Heat Prediction
|Hawks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|6
|75%
|121.8
|229.3
|117
|227.1
|235.9
|Heat
|3
|37.5%
|107.5
|229.3
|110.1
|227.1
|220.3
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-4-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).
- The Heat's 107.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks allow.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Heat vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|2-6
|1-2
|3-5
|Hawks
|3-5
|0-2
|5-3
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Heat
|Hawks
|107.5
|121.8
|27
|2
|0-1
|3-4
|1-0
|5-2
|110.1
|117
|10
|23
|2-5
|1-0
|4-3
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.