The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) host an SEC battle against the Florida Gators (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best in the FBS by totaling 45.2 points per game. The Tigers rank 88th on defense (28.2 points allowed per game). Florida ranks 51st with 409.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 47th with 349.9 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Florida vs. LSU Key Statistics

Florida LSU 409.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 544.7 (1st) 349.9 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.4 (87th) 137.2 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.1 (9th) 272.2 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.6 (3rd) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 6 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 2,384 yards on 73.8% passing while tossing 17 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 555 yards, or 61.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Johnson has also chipped in with 23 catches for 159 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has rushed for 529 yards on 88 carries with four touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has registered 54 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 778 (86.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 45 passes and compiled 416 receiving yards (46.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Arlis Boardingham's 23 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 268 yards (29.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 2,793 passing yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 684 yards (76 ypg) on 102 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 635 yards (70.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 1,152 yards as a receiver have come on 66 receptions (out of 97 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 768-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes on 58 targets.

Kyren Lacy has compiled 18 grabs for 348 yards, an average of 38.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

