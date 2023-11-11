The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Miami (FL) is a 14.5-point underdog. The total is 51 points for this game.

Florida State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 17 points allowed per game) this year. Miami (FL)'s defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 311.4 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 437.9 total yards per game, which ranks 32nd.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -14.5 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -650 +475

Looking to place a bet on Florida State vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida State Recent Performance

While the Seminoles have ranked -3-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (476.3), they rank 17th-best defensively (272 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

The Seminoles rank 44th in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (14.3 points per game allowed) over their most recent three-game stretch.

In terms of passing, Florida State has been surging on both offense and defense over the last three games, ranking sixth-best offensively (337.7 passing yards per game) and 17th-best on defense (134 passing yards allowed per game).

Over the last three games, the Seminoles rank -10-worst in rushing offense (138.7 rushing yards per game) and 25th-worst in rushing defense (138 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In Florida State's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 11 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Six of Florida State's nine games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Florida State has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida State has played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Seminoles have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Florida State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,459 yards (273.2 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 190 rushing yards on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 671 yards on 99 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 44 times for 283 yards (31.4 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 137 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's team-high 538 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 61 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 31 grabs for 365 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Kalen DeLoach paces the team with six sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has recorded seven TFL and 47 tackles.

DJ Lundy has a team-leading one interception to go along with 36 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.