Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Seminoles. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-14.5) Over (51) Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Seminoles have beaten the spread six times in nine games.

In games it is played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 4-3.

The Seminoles have seen six of its nine games go over the point total.

Florida State games average 52.2 total points per game this season, 1.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 4-4-0 ATS this year.

In the Hurricanes' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total in Miami (FL) games this year is 1.7 less points than the point total of 51 in this outing.

Seminoles vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 39.6 17.0 46.0 13.3 31.8 19.0 Miami (FL) 32.1 20.0 35.2 18.7 26.0 22.7

