Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) will meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Panthers are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International matchup.
Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-10.5)
|52.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-10.5)
|52.5
|-465
|+350
Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Florida International has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Middle Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
