The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) will meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Panthers are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-10.5) 52.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-10.5) 52.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Florida International has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Middle Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.