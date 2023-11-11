AAC action features the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Boca Raton, Florida

Venue: FAU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-7.5) 45.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 44.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is 3-4-1 ATS this season.

East Carolina has covered four times in nine games with a spread this year.

The Pirates have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

